Governor rejects doctors’ demands

David Macharia @PeopleDailyKe

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi yesterday said his government will not give striking doctors a pay increment because they are the highest paid county employees.

He warned the doctors that they risk being sacked because a court had declared the strike illegal.

“When the doctors gave the strike notice we went to court and the strike was declared illegal. So those doctors who have been on strike for the past two weeks can be dismissed any time for taking part in an illegal strike,” said the Governor in his Nyahururu office.

Muriithi said doctors working in the county health facilities earn Sh350,000 per month, and added that “the county has no capacity to pay them more”.

Release money

He termed the demand by the doctors as selfish, saying they are better paid compared to other professionals.

The Governor said the county is already spending 56 per cent of its revenue on salaries and it would not be logical to raise that by giving salary increments.

On late payment of workers’ salaries, Muriithi (pictured)blamed the National government for delaying disbursement of funds to the county.

He claimed the delay by the National Treasury to release money to counties was part of a bigger scheme to kill devolution.

He, however, lauded employees for working hard to ensure the annual county revenue earnings increased from Sh460 million to Sh 800 million.