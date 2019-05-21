Governor defends executives

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Tana River county government is on spot over Sh220 million “typographical error” expenditure on county’s assets and liabilities.

At the same time, the county administration cannot account for another Sh13 million paid to a private firm to collect revenue.

This came even as members of the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC) questioned the ability and competence of some of the top officials hired by the county to manage its resources.

Arithmetic errors

In the audit report of Auditor General Edward Ouko on the County Executive of Tana River for the year ended June 30, 2018, the county could not substantiate use of Sh222 million that was reported as “typographical” disbursement by his government.

However, appearing before the committee Governor Dhado Godana defended his executives for payments that had being flagged by the Auditor General as arithmetic errors in the statements of receipts and payments during the year under review.