Government to screen airport passengers for Ebola

NAIROBI,

Kenya will begin screening all passengers from an airport in the western Kisumu county, which borders Uganda, for Ebola, the government said on Monday.

The ministry of health said that passengers departing from Kisumu to Nairobi’s Wilson Airport and Mombasa International Airport will be required to fill the Ebola Virus Traveler Surveillance form.

“Following the confirmation of Ebola cases in Uganda, the ministry of health has directed the port health officers at the points of entry to subject all travelers from Kisumu International Airport to reverse screening. The reason being Kisumu County borders Uganda,” said the ministry of health in a statement.

Already, a 36-year-old female who traveled from Kenya-Uganda border presented herself on Monday, to a health facility in Kericho County that is located about 263 km northwest of the capital Nairobi, after experiencing symptoms of headache, fever and vomiting but health authorities said that she does not meet the case definition of Ebola.

The government plans to screen the passengers using automated thermal scanners and hand-held thermo guns at the major airports and other points of entry.

Facilities for isolation of suspected cases, case management and infection and prevention and control also exist at the Kenyatta National Hospital and major airports.

The ministry of health has also pre-positioned personal protective equipment including pharmaceutical and hygiene supplies at all points of entry. (Xinhua)