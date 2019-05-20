Government officials fall victim to sleek con men

PD Correspondent

A syndicate comprising suave and youthful individuals is on the prowl defrauding senior government officials.

Investigators say the con men, who are ingenious at their game, have one virtue and weapon— patience.

“They carefully map out activities, pick and lure victims before making a kill,” an investigator told People Daily on phone yesterday.

They even mimic voices of key government officials who are perceived to wield influence. Among their victims are President Uhuru Kenyatta, Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Defence counterpart Raychelle Omamo.

Suffer in silence

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti described the situation as “severe and almost out of control”.

Kinoti (pictured) said most of the cases hardly make it to courts as most of the victims opt to suffer in silence because of “public stigma and embarrassment”. As a result, the fraudsters walk the streets free.

“We have advised public figures to be wary of individuals they take pictures with. Kenya is almost becoming a stage of play for con men, who in most cases are young men, leading flashy lifestyles,” said Kinoti.

Early this year, Uhuru’s name was used to con Sameer Africa chair Naushad Merali of Sh80 million. The suspects are said to have mimicked the President’s voice and allegedly effortlessly walked away with the money. Police investigations revealed that the con artists wield power, wealth and influence.

According to details filed by police in court, the suspects, while mimicking Uhuru’s voice, called Merali and asked him to facilitate the release of the money for the purchase of land.

The spotlight now is on DCI as it hunts down members of the syndicate.

Last week, investigators arrested 15 suspects in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, who are said to be part of the ring that conned a member of the Dubai royal family of more than Sh400 million with the promise of delivering gold.

DCI officers, who sought anonymity, yesterday confirmed to People Daily of obtaining crucial audio and video evidence implicating senior politicians who were also part of the web.

Social media

According to the investigators, the members of the syndicate operate from high-end estates and drive big cars.

They take photos with senior government officials and splash them on their social media pages to convince would-be victims that they enjoy close relationships with the officials.

During the last military recruitment, a man posing as an aide of Defence Cabinet secretary Omamo swindled Kenyans seeking slots in the military. The promised slots never materalised.

By the time police caught up with him, he had conned desperate job seekers of more than Sh6 million.

Investigators say the group recruits ordinary people with the talent of mimicking the voices public figures.