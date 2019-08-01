Government launches campaign to push for global ban on ivory trade

Kenya on Wednesday launched a campaign to lobby for a global ban on ivory trade in order to save the remaining population of elephants facing threats like poaching.

The campaign dubbed “Elephants and Ivory should Never be Ripped Apart” was launched by Kenya’s First Lady Margaret Kenya to raise awareness on the need to protect the iconic large mammals.

“The threat of ivory trade needs to be ended and the time to do it is now. Any attempt to reopen the ivory trade must be opposed strongly,” said Kenyatta.

Kenya has joined other African countries to lobby for listing of the continent’s elephants in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), amid serious threats to their survival.

The new month-long campaign targets policy makers, industry executives and community leaders to strengthen the case for delegitimizing ivory trade that threatens extinction of African elephants.

Kenyatta said that a total ban on ivory trade will help restore population of African elephants that are a major source of tourism revenues.

“As a country, we are in full support of the ban in all trade in elephant ivory,” said Kenyatta.

Kenya is a member of the African Elephant Coalition (AEC) that has been advocating for a global ban on all forms of ivory trade ahead of the 18th conference of the parties to CITES that will be held in Geneva in August.

Najib Balala, cabinet secretary for tourism and wildlife, said that Kenya will be on the frontline of efforts to push for closure of the remaining ivory markets in Western Europe and Asia.

“We are in solidarity with 32 African countries that are calling on the international community to impose a ban on ivory trade that has decimated population of elephants in the rangelands,” said Balala.

He revealed that Kenya is also lobbying for inclusion of land mammals like giraffes as well as some fish species and carnivores in the CITES list of endangered species. (Xinhua)