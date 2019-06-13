Google honours Kenyan author Ogola with doodle

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

American tech giant Google yesterday honoured Kenyan author, the late Dr Margaret Ogola to posthumously mark her 60th birthday.

Ogola, an award-winning author, medical doctor, and human rights advocate, died on September 2011 after a long battle with cancer. She is best know for her novel, The River and the Source, which won her the Jomo Kenyatta Prize for Literature and Commonwealth Writers’ Prize in 1995.

The book was also adopted in the Kenyan syllabus as a secondary school set book between 1999 and 2004. It has been translated to Spanish, Lithuanian, and Italian.

Literary prowess

In the book, Ogola has portrayed women as important members of the society as she also emphasises the importance of the family unit, especially in the current society.

Ogola’s other books include Place of Destiny, I swear by Apollo, Cardinal Otunga, A Gift Of Grace and Educating in Human Love, which she co-authored with her husband.

The doodle set Kenyans on Twitter into a frenzy, heaping accolades on the late author for her literary prowess.

Google head of communications and public affairs in sub-Sahara Africa Dorothy Ooko said: “Local doodles provide a way for Google to connect with Kenyans about what matters to them and to help celebrate the important moments. We celebrated Wangari Maathai and today we’re celebrating a literary figure, Dr Margaret Ogola.”

As part of the commemoration, a special reading of The River and the Source was held at Prestige Bookshop in Nairobi last evening.

Google started honouring people, events, anniversaries and holidays with doodle designed by one of its engineers in 1999. The company has since then honoured an array of African personalities.