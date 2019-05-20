Go to class but don’t teach CBC, Knut tells tutors

Noah Cheploen, Oliver Musembi Winstone Chiseremi Githinji Mwangi

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary general Wilson Sossion has ordered a go-slow as the controversy surrounding the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) escalated yesterday.

Speaking at St Mary’s Primary School in Mogotio, Baringo county on Saturday, Sossion directed teachers across the country to reject the new curriculum whose policy was launched by Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha last week—terming it as a sham.

Phased out

Sossion claimed the 8-4-4 system, which is being phased out, is more superior to the CBC saying the latter had failed in many countries such as South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Malaysia.

He said teachers will not be cowed by the threats of sacking issued by Magoha and the Teachers Service Commission saying they are protected by the law.

“No teacher is going to teacher CBC and that is the declaration we are making today. Go to class but don’t teach it,” he said.

Last week, Magoha vowed to “crush” those opposed to the new curriculum saying the train had already left the station and there was no turning back.

“Do not worry because you have your labour right, right to labour practice; which means you cannot be forced to teach using a method which you’re not properly prepared for,” he said.

Meanwhile, Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina has asked Knut to soften its stance on the implementation of CBC and support it.

The MP said he believes Magoha means well and that the curriculum implementation is not only long overdue but also beneficial to learners.

Speaking when presiding over the commissioning of a Sh8.5 million four-classroom block at Broadway Secondary School in Thika, Wainaina said the teachers union should raise its concerns without appearing like it was out to derail the project.

Elsewhere, National Assembly’s Education committee has asked Magoha to involve all stakeholders in the implementation of new curriculum for the benefit of learners in the country.

Involve stakeholders

Committee chairman Julius Melly said it was only through the involvement of stakeholders in the education sector that the implementation of the new system will succeed. Speaking at Got Ne Leel Girls High School in his Tinderet constituency on Saturday, Melly asked Magoha to embrace dialogue to save the programme from being jeopardised.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) on the other hand defended the government over CBC rollout.

Kuppet said Knut’s opposition to the new curriculum is misguided as all parties were consulted. Speaking in Kirinyaga during the union’s annual general meeting, Kuppet national officials led by their treasurer Ronald Tanui said teachers are trained to teach and can handle any form of curriculum .

The union boss clarified that new curriculum policy launched by Magoha involved all stakeholders and accused their rival union of playing politics with the matter.