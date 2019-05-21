Gikaria to be charged with assault next week

Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria has accused police of torturing and denying him access to medical treatment following his arrest last weekend.

Spotting a neck-brace and bandages, the MP said officers at Bondeni Police Station were on a mission to maim or kill him.

He made the claims even as the State failed to charge the legislator and instead directed him to appear in court on May 27 to answer to five charges of assaulting a police officer, incitement, causing disturbance at a police station, resisting arrest and forceful holding.

Gikaria was arrested on Saturday evening as he led a group of youths to raid a site where the county government is constructing stalls.

Yesterday, he appeared before Naivasha Senior Resident Magistrate Esther Mburu as directed by the Director of Criminal Investigations.