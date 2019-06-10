Germany, Scotland cruise in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Konya, Sunday @PeopleSports11

World champions France slumped to a 2-0 loss to Turkey in Euro 2020 qualifying on Saturday amid a red-hot atmosphere in Konya.

Kaan Ayhan headed Turkey ahead on the half-hour mark and Cengiz Under fired in a second before half-time to give the hosts a first ever win over France.

Didier Deschamps fielded nine of the players that started last year’s World Cup final but France struggled to create chances, while Hugo Lloris denied Turkey on a number of occasions.

Turkey 2-0 France

“That was a slap in the face for us and there’s not a lot I can say,” Deschamps told TF1. “We have a different challenge on Tuesday and I have to say well done to Turkey. We need to get back to basics,” he added.

Victory pushed Turkey three points clear of France at the top of Group H after Senol Gunes’ side won for the third time in as many outings.

They continue their qualifying campaign away to Iceland on Tuesday while France will expect to rebound on their trip to minnows Andorra.

Belarus 0-2 Germany

Meanwhile, Germany assistant coach Marcus Sorg hailed an “impressive” performance after his team eased to a routine 2-0 win over Belarus in Saturday’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Borisov.

With Joachim Loew still convalescent after his recent accident in the gym, Sorg directed proceedings from the dugout as a young Germany side outclassed Belarus.

“It was a bit unusual today but everything went well. We are all looking forward to Jogi’s return,” Sorg told broadcaster RTL.

Leroy Sane and Marco Reus scored either side of half-time in a dominant display which saw Germany notch up 23 shots to Belarus’ six.

The win puts Germany second in Group C, having played one game fewer than leaders Northern Ireland, who beat Estonia earlier on Saturday.

Scotoland 2-1 Cyprus

Elsewhere, Steve Clarke says Scotland will head to Belgium full of confidence following their dramatic late 2-1 victory over Cyprus in their European Championship qualifying match in Glasgow.

The new Scotland manager’s reign looked to be heading for a disappointing start at Hampden Park on Saturday when Ioannis Kousoulos’s 87th minute header cancelled out Andy Robertson’s superb second-half opener. -AFP