Garissa attack ruling in fortnight

Four suspects charged with taking part in the Garissa University College terror attack in 2015 will know their fate on June 18.

Yesterday, Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi said the judgment was not ready. The suspects, Mohamed Abikar, Hassan Edin Hassan, Sahal Diriy and Tanzanian Rashid Charles Mberesero, had been charged with conspiracy to kill 144 students, four security officers and two employees of the university.

The magistrate was expected to deliver the judgment yesterday after the four accused who were found with a case to answer, gave their defence evidence in the matter.

However, in his submissions, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) through counsel Duncan Ondimu asked the trial court to find the accused guilty of the several charges they faces.

Ondimu said the circumstantial evidence against the accused in regard to participation in the terrorist attack is strong.

He said it is clear from the evidence presented by the witnesses that all the accused had a common intention to plan and execute the attack.