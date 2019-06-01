Fourth body found dumped in Naivasha

The number of bodies dumped on Moi North Lake Road in Naivasha hit four after another was found on Thursday morning near Kasarani estate.

Just like the other three cases, the man had his hands tied behind his back and there were indications that he had been strangled using a wire.

Residents are now living in fear and calling for thorough investigations into the killings, worried that murderers had found a new dumping site on the recently rehabilitated road.

The first two bodies were found on Monday by members of the public and a day later a third defaced corpse was found in the same area.

None of the men had identification documents, according to a local leader Boniface Waiganjo adding that it was possible they were killed elsewhere and their bodies ferried to the area.

“This is the first time that we have recorded anything like this and we are calling on police to urgently investigate this,” he said.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru said the body had been taken to the local mortuary awaiting identification.

“Three other bodies were discovered early in the week and taken to Gilgil mortuary and the fourth body has been collected and taken to Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary,” he said.

Meanwhile, the search for a missing woman in Mai Mahiu ended on a sour note after her decomposing body was found inside her locked house.

It’s suspected that the woman, who lived alone, died on Monday.

“Her friends got concerned after she went missing for some days and on checking found the body locked in her house,” area chief Zachariah Igeria said.