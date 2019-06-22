Four police imposters arrested

Zadock Angira

Police have arrested four suspects who have been posing as police officers and targeting customers leaving banks and committing a series of robberies in Nairobi and its environs.

The suspects were found with handcuffs and Police ID cards among other things. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti said the suspects were nabbed along Thika road while driving in a white Toyota Axio, which was also detained by the police.

Detectives from the DCI’s Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) arrested Joseph Ngui Nzunza, Andrew Nzioki Kiilu, David Mwangi Gakuru and Peter Matata Mungeli. One of the suspects who escaped is being sought.

Police are now appealing to the public who could have fallen victim to the gang to report to their nearest offices as they launch investigations.

“All those that have been victims of ATM robberies or drugged, and their money stolen should report to the nearest DCI office,” Kinoti said.