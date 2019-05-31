Former PS ‘holding back tax’

Assets Recovery Agency (ARA)has accused former Youth Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo of failing to file tax returns for three years for a multi-million-shilling horticulture enterprise she runs in Siaya county.

The revelations emerged after the agency filed a supplementary affidavit in a case in which it is seeking to forfeit to the State over Sh30 million held in her accounts, which is believed to be proceeds of the National Youth Service scam.

The 10 accounts with Sh33.1 million were frozen in October last year after investigators told the court that Omollo made cash deposits of millions of shillings to the accounts during the months theft of NYS funds was reported.

“On May 28, I received the income tax returns statements of Lilian Omollo for 2015/16/17 and 2018 from Kenya Revenue Authority, which do not disclose any income from farming business,” said ARA investigator Isaac Nakitare. The agency said Omollo’s failure to file tax returns shows she does not have a farming business that generates income, which she said is source of the funds in the accounts.