Former Lands staff wants Muraguri imprisoned for contempt of court

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

A former employee at the ministry of Lands wants Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri jailed for six months for disobeying a court order which reinstated her to an original position of employment.

Sandy Morara, who served as director in charge of records, accuses the PS of refusing to comply with a judgement issued on November 16, 2018 quashing her transfer.

Through her lawyer Michael Sakwa, Morara wants the court to find the PS guilty of contempt of court for failing, neglecting and wilfully declining to comply with a legal directive.

“Despite having full knowledge and cognizance of the final decision…Muraguri has totally refused and wilfully declined to comply with the same,” she said in court documents.

She claims the PS has instructed officers from the ministry to change locks and of orchestrating an irregular and illegal ransacking of her office in her absence. Morara adds that the PS’s inaction is a calculated effort at embarrassing her as a senior civil servant.

She wants an Order of Sequestration, attachment and sale of personal properties be issued against Muraguri. Justice Byram Ongaya directed the case be heard on June 18.