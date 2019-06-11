NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Former envoy loses Sh20m in compensation case

Paul Muhoho June 11, 2019
Kenya’s former ambassador to the United States Samson Chemai has suffered a devastating blow after the Court of Appeal chopped off nearly Sh20million compensation for unlawful sacking and reduced it to a mere one-month salary and gratuity.

The three-judge Bench quashed the princely sum that had been awarded to the former envoy to Washington, Mexico and Columbia by Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Nduma Nderi on November 16, 2017.

Appellate judges Milton Asike-Makhandia, Gatembu Kairu and John Otieno-Odek reasoned that top public servants served at the President’s pleasure and dismissed Chemai’s assertion that he deserved to be posted to another ambassadorial posting upon recall.

