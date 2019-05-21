Former AG on the spot over Sh420m foreign lawyers fee

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai is on the spot over the procurement of six international law firms at an inflated price of Sh420 million.

The law firms whose identity is yet to be established handled Kenya-Somalia maritime territorial dispute at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague, Netherlands.

In his audit report for the financial year 2017/18, Auditor General Edward Ouko has cast doubt on the procurement procedure used by the State Law office to get the lawyers to represent the country in the case.

According to Ouko, Githu, the chief legal adviser to the government then, hired the lawyers to defend the country in the border dispute between Kenya and Somalia in contravention of the law.

He questioned how the AG’s office single-handedly determined the legal fees paid to the lawyers as details of the same were not availed for audit review.

“Although the management explained that the payments were related to legal fees paid to international firms for handling international cases on behalf of the government, details on how the law firms were procured and their fees determined were not provided for audit review,” Ouko said in his audit report tabled in the Senate last week.

The six law firms are among 17 international law firms hired by the former AG in the 2017-18 financial year to handle cases filed against Kenya.

But according to legal plans and schedules provided by the State Law office, the office contracted London-based Marbdy Consulting Limited, Prof Vaughan Lowe, Prof Alan Boyle and Ms Army Sander on December 14, 2017 to represent the government in the maritime delimitation in the Indian Ocean (Kenya vs Somalia).

The lawyers were paid Sh2.15 million, Sh2.86 million, Sh2.42 million and Sh1.78 million respectively for their services. On the same day, according to the Auditor General, the government also hired Prof Mathias Forteau from France for Sh2.64 million to represent it in the same case. To add salt to injury, Ouko narrated that on December 14, 2018, the office contracted another French lawyer, Prof Payam Akhavan for Sh13.12 million for the same case.

“In addition, out of the total payments of Sh420 million, only payment authorities amounting to Sh25 million were availed for audit verification, leaving a balance of Sh394 million unsupported,” read the report.

In February, the Kenya-Somalia maritime territorial dispute escalated into a full-blown diplomatic war with Nairobi expelling the Somali ambassador and recalling its top envoy from Mogadishu.