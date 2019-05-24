Form One student left with one eye in bullying incident

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDaily

It all started with the simple loss of a marker pen belonging to a Form One student at Nyabondo Boys High School last Thursday.

Hours later that night, the issue escalated into a fight that cost the Form One student an eye. According to the victim’s mother Maureen Adhiambo, her son spotted a Form Four student with his pen which had gone missing earlier in the day.

He approached the senior learner, who declined to give back the pen. The Form Four student, however, attacked him while in the company of another student when he went to bed.

Woken up

Speaking at Sabatia Eye Hospital in Vihiga County where he is recuperating following a reconstructive surgery, 16-year-old Felix Churchill said he had just gone to bed when the senior school mate woke him up, angered by accusations that he stole the marker pen.

“It was some minutes to midnight. He woke me up demanding explanations as to why I had made claims that he stole the marker pen. He hit me hard on the left eye with his fist which had a Biro pen and I started to bleed,” he said

The boy was rescued by colleagues and was rushed to the nearby Nyabondo Mission Hospital. But his condition worsened so the hospital refered him to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu where he was admitted for four days.

The mother requested a discharge from the referral hospital after the doctors who examined him suggested that the eye must be removed.

“I wanted a second opinion, that is why after they allowed me to get him out of the hospital, I took him to Sabatia,” she said, adding that corrective surgery was done on Tuesday.

She, however, added that the doctors told her the boy won’t see again using the injured eye. “My son has lost one of his eyes at this tender age and I demand that justice be served,” she said.

No communication

She said the school principal Gabriel Onyango called her days after the boy had been taken to the Kisumu-based hospital.

“He did not even tell me why I was urgently required at the school,” she said. Onyango yesterday declined to speak on phone over the incident. “The matter is in the hands of the police. The Form Four student is out of school,” he said before hanging up.

Rose Ndolo, a member of the school management board, said the senior student had since been suspended. But the Nyanza regional education coordinator Richard Chepkawai called on police to arrest the student saying the matter was criminal.