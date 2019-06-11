Ford Kenya suspends elections after delegates fight over posts

Supremacy battles and infighting in Ford Kenya forced the party board to suspend the exercise scheduled for Sunday. A meeting convened by party leader Moses Wetang’ula (pictured) to iron out the differences hit a snag.

This forced director of elections, Janet Ondieki, to suspend the polls after some delegates demanded to handpick some individuals for positions.

Some delegates who had arrived at the Kanduyi party headquarters vowed not to allow any person to be favoured in the election.

Earlier County Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga wrote to the party’s tribunal to stop the elections saying the grassroots elections were a sham.

She indicated that the purported elections in Webuye East and West constituencies were not done in accordance with the law.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati challenged the party to be all-inclusive and practise democracy. “We need to give every party member an opportunity to vie and vote. Conducting a sham election will lead to divisions that will may lead to dissolution of the party,” he said.