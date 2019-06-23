Focus on Kinoti, Haji as key graft cases collapse

Nancy Gitonga and Bernice Mbugua @PeopleDailyKe

The vigour with which the Director of Public prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti took office a few months ago raised hopes that well-connected individuals caught on the wrong side of the law would face justice.

But the collapse of several cases involving high-profile suspects has brought the credibility of investigative agencies into sharp focus.

Some lawyers now feel that most of the cases are rushed to court before investigations are concluded which has resulted in some of them being thrown out or dragging on as police struggle to look for evidence to nail the suspects.

Siaya Senator James Orengo, a senior counsel, said the DCI and DPP have been blowing hot air by arresting and charging suspects before completing investigations and crafting watertight cases.

“There is too much ado about nothing. It is an abuse of the court process to arrest anybody before carrying out investigations and still expect the court to detain the person until the probe is complete,” Orengo told People Daily.

According to court records, the DPP and DCI have filed several miscellaneous applications seeking to hold on to suspects in order to complete investigations.

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) chairman Isaac Okero said what the two officials were doing was abuse of the court system.

“In certain limited circumstances, such requests would not be unusual. But when it becomes the norm, then they are abusing the court process because ordinarily, arrests come at the culmination of investigations,” he said.

The most recent example is a case against 80 Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials who were rounded up in a dramatic fashion and detained for allegedly aiding tax evasion and money laundering. They were arraigned on May 10 this year but police asked for more time to complete investigations. However, on Monday last week, Justice Grace Macharia turned the tables on Kinoti and Haji when she suspended orders requiring the suspects to report daily to the DCI.

“The due process of the law should have been followed instead of the court process being abused by investigators as holding grounds while they run around gathering evidence,” their lawyer Philip Nyachoti told the court.

The DCI and DPP’s performance have further been questioned after several cases brought against high-profile individuals collapsed.

Bungled cases that have cast the two offices in bad light include one against seven parliamentary staff members – Samuel Otieno Obudo (director finance), Mary Gathiga (accountant), Keith Musyoka (procurement), David Mulinge (procurement), Alloys Tinega (stores), George Arum (internal audit), and Benjamin Njagi (stores).

They were accused of stealing more than Sh70 million from the National Assembly but they walked free after the Court of Appeal threw out the case because of lack of evidence.

The suspects contended that the prosecution had failed to supply them with documents, which they deemed necessary for their defence, but the DPP claimed the documents were classified and contained sensitive information.

Lack of evidence

In May, 11 suspects in the National Youth Service (NYS) II scandal – former Deputy Director General Sammy Michuki, Rodgers Nzioka, Simon Kanyi, Steven Riungu, Josephat Njoroge, Lucas Otieno, Timothy Kiplagat, Charles Makau, Jackson Matego Juma, Humphrey Odhiambo and Bernard Masika, also walked free after the DPP withdrew a case against them for lack of evidence.

At a glance, the evidence brought about them raised eyebrows. For example, during investigations, the DCI had indicated the amount allegedly stollen was Sh8 billion, but when the suspects appeared in court, the figure had dropped to Sh468 million.

Last month the DPP also withdrew charges against a Moroccan company OCP (K) Ltd, its directors Malika Karama and Younes Addou and businessman Bernard Ngesa and others accused of importing 5,846,000 bags of fertiliser alleged to contain mercury.

While seeking to withdraw the charges, the DPP admitted he had charged them without “the full benefit of the full factual scenario being provided to the investigators”.

Ngesa, OCP (K) Ltd and its two directors had been charged alongside former Kenya bureau of Standards boss Charles Ongwae and other officials. The plea agreement, however, did not include Ongwae and the rest meaning their criminal case will proceed.

Similarly, six suspects linked to attacks by criminal gangs in Matungu, Kakamega county, were set free for lack of evidence. Kakamega resident magistrate William Lopokoiyit said the prosecution had failed to provide evidence linking them to the crimes.

Another case withdrawn for lack of sufficient evidence is that of lawyer Elmis Spencer who was facing forgery charges over a Sh500 million Karen land case.

The DPP and DCI received yet another blow two weeks ago after five judges stopped the prosecution of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

In their ruling, justices Hellen Omondi, Mumbi Ngugi, Chacha Mwita, Francis Tuiyot, and William Musyoka, indicted the DCI for illegally acquiring evidence against Mwilu.

“Having found that the DCI obtained evidence against the petitioner by gaining access to her accounts with Imperial Bank through the use of a court order that had no bearing on her account… we find that the prosecution against Mwilu cannot proceed,” they ruled.

But Kinoti and Haji have defended themselves and blamed the Judiciary for the collapse of cases.

“Take the case of Mwilu. If the court is declaring that we used illegal means to acquire evidence against her, why did it not also declare that she had committed an illegality then?” Kinoti posed.

The DCI boss said the judges should apologise to Kenyans for contradicting themselves in their ruling.

“In the first instance, they are agreeing with us that there was an element of criminality, but they contradict themselves by bashing us for having acquired the evidence against the crime using unorthodox means,” Kinoti said.

Haji also defended his modi operandi, saying they arrest suspects and parade them in court before completing investigations to deter “a crime from happening”.

“This is what happened in the case of the KRA officials and terror-related cases. We can’t wait for a crime to be committed before we act,” Haji told People Daily on phone.

He insisted that almost all the graft cases in court are on course and it is a matter of time before they achieve a conviction.

“I have only been in office for about a year, so give us more time. You will see fruits soon,” Haji said.

Since the two officials took office, more than 100 cases have been registered before the Anti-Corruption and Criminal Division magistrates in Nairobi. Several cases have been finalised and fines of Sh7 billion imposed on suspects found guilty in the last eight months.

Big cases pending before courts include one against former Kenya Power officials, NYS phases I and II, and those against Governors Sospeter Ojaamong, Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, and MPs John Waluke, Ayub Savula and John Njoroge.

Dams scandal

In the meantime, Kenyans are still waiting for the outcome of investigations into the alleged disappearance of Sh21 billion meant for the Arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo Marakwet.

At the height of the investigations, Cabinet Secretaries Henry Rotich, Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) and Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture) recorded statements with police but the matter has since gone cold.

A source at the DPP’s office confided in us that the files for both the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal have been returned to the DCI after failing to meet the threshold.

The saga over the alleged fake Sh400 million gold that sucked in a Dubai royal family and implicated Kenyan politicians and businessmen also remains unresolved.

Lawyers are warning that Haji and Kinoti’s manner of handling cases is an affront to justice.

Lawyer Ham Lagat said the Evidence Act is clear on how to get evidence and how it should be collected from the source.

Lawyer Danstan Omari said the DCI and DPP are treading on dangerous grounds and should the Judiciary continue throwing out cases, public trust in the two would wane.

“Someone might petition Parliament for the removal of the DCI,” he said.