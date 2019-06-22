Five per cent of Kilifi pregnant teens tested HIV positive, says Executive

MURIMI MUTIGA @murimimutiga

At least 850 teenage girls out of 17,000 who got pregnant in Kilifi county last year have tested positive for HIV/Aids, Health Executive Anisa Omar has revealed.

She attributed the infections to unprotected sex, which also exposes the girls to other Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

Speaking on Friday during the ongoing county advocacy campaign against teenage pregnancies at Juhudi Primary School in Ganze, Anisa said most of the men who lured the girls into sexual affairs do not use protection.

“The statistics we have show that about five per cent of last year’s 17,000 teenage mothers are HIV positive besides developing other health complications during childbirth,’’ she said.

She said the infections are a clear proof that teenage pregnancies were exposing children to irreversible health conditions.

‘‘These girls are engaging in sex without using protection, so this put them at high risk of contracting Sexually Transmitted Diseases such as HIV/Aids,’’ she said.

‘‘The effects of teenage pregnancy are serious. I urge parents and leaders to join hands and speak in one voice so that we fight against this menace,’’ she added.