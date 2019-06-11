Firms that supplied goods to NYS ‘were unregistered’

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

A parliamentary committee yesterday heard how companies that supplied goods and services to the National Youth Service (NYS) were issued with contracts yet they were not registered by the registrar of companies.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Opiyo Wandayi, was shocked to learn how Kenyans lost millions of shillings due to financial misappropriation.

In particular, the committee heard that NYS gave Sh54 million to a company that had not been registered by the time of the contract.

Food supply

Youths PS Francis Owino who had appeared before the committee to respond to queries relating to the 2016/17 financial year disclosed that a company by the name Annuar Investments was contracted to supply food and rations to the service yet it was not registered.

Following the admission, MPs present said it was wrong for the ministry to have approved companies that had not been registered.

Wandayi in particular directed that the ministry furnishes the committee with all contracts documents pertaining to the contract before close of business today.