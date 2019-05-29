Firm probes disabled man’s attack by dog

Kofinaf Company Limited general manager Michael Gitau has said the firm is investigating an incident in which a middle-aged disabled man from Murera village in Ruiru was attacked by a dog that yanked off part of his manhood.

Justus Mwangi, 35, who is recovering at home, was leaving Oakland Coffee Farm estate within Kofinaf company on Thursday, last week, when the farm’s security guard allegedly released the vicious dog that pulled off part of his scrotum. The guard reportedly accused him of straying into the farm’s compound during unstipulated hours.

A Good Samaritan rushed Mwangi (pictured) to Ruiru health centre for treatment, where he was referred to Thika Level Five Hospital.

The victim’s mother, who is also disabled, said the family cannot meet Mwangi’s medical expenses. Residents on Monday protested failure of the company to take any action against the guard or help Mwangi access medication.

They claimed the firm’s guards have been harassing locals and that junior officers at the company dismissed Mwangi to cover up the attack.

However, Gitau said the incident was not reported to them on time, adding that the firm would take action against any guard found culpable.