Fired KVDA boss vows to stay in office

Winstone Chiseremi

Former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) managing director David Kimosop has vowed to stay in office until an explanation for his dismissal is given.

He said the board of directors, chaired by former Keiyo South MP Jackson Kiptanui, has no power to sack him since it was illegally constituted.

Kimosop added that his sacking was unprocedural, arguing that the board’s abrupt decision to bundle him out of office was an act of malice.

“The KVDA board of directors has no powers to relieve me of my duties,” he said.

But in response, Kiptanui said he convened the meeting that reached a decision to sack Kimosop following a circular from the Ministry of East Africa Community and Regional Development directing his board to address the tenure of the MD.

The board resolved to terminate Kimosop’s services, thus ending his seven-year term at the regional authority’s helm during a day-long stormy meeting held last Thursday at KVDA Plaza in Eldoret town.

In a statement to media houses, the board appointed Francis Kipkech to take over the leadership of the financially strained parastatal, in an acting capacity pending the recruitment of a new MD.

Kipkech was until his appointment serving as Kimosop’s deputy.

The board assured the public and stakeholders that the services, programmes and projects being implemented by the authority worth billions of shillings would continue uninterrupted.

Kimosop was previously summoned by the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti over the Sh21 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.