Fired KVDA boss vows not to vacate office

Winstone Chiseremi

Former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) managing director David Kimosop has vowed to stay in office until an explanation for his dismissal is given.

He said the board of directors, chaired by former Keiyo South MP Jackson Kiptanui, has no power to sack him since it was illegally constituted.

Kimosop added that his sacking was unprocedural, arguing that the board’s abrupt decision to bundle him out of office was an act of malice.

“The KVDA board of directors has no powers to relieve me of my duties. What they have done is un-procedural,” said Kimosop.

But in his response, Kiptanui said he convened the meeting that reached a decision to sack Kimosop following a circular from the Ministry of East Africa Community and Regional Development directing his board to address the tenure of the MD.

The board resolved to terminate Kimosop’s services, thus ending his seven-year term at the regional authority’s helm during a day-long stormy meeting held last Thursday at KVDA Plaza in Eldoret town.

In a statement to media houses, the board appointed Francis Kipkech to take over the leadership of the financially strained parastatal, in an acting capacity pending the recruitment of a new MD.

Kipkech was until his appointment serving as Kimosop’s deputy.

The board moved to reassure the public and other stakeholders that the services, programmes and projects being implemented by the authority worth billions of shillings will continue uninterrupted.

“The board wishes to appreciate Mr Kimosop for the services rendered to the authority and the stewardship of the entity towards the successful achievement of its programmes and interventions,” read the statement.

The embattled Kimosop was previously summoned by the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti over the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal in which the country allegedly lost Sh21 billion.

Kimosop joined KVDA in 2012 after being appointed by the then Regional Development Minister Fred Gumo for a three-year term.

In April 2015, his tenure was renewed for another three years.