Fare thee well Bob, you were a legend

Safaricom Staff

Today, we mourn the passing of our Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore. For nine years, we enjoyed his visionary leadership, his enthusiasm for life and his commitment to transforming Safaricom into a purpose-led business.

Even through his battle with cancer he remained upbeat, unwaveringly passionate about everything — and everyone — he held dear.

From his wife Wambui and their children, to his saxophone, which he spent at least an hour playing every day, to providing leadership to a company he truly loved.

Bob was not your ordinary CEO, he was more than that: he was a legend. He didn’t believe in upholding himself above others, or reminding everyone of the position he held.

Honour legacy

He was a man of the people; a man who believed in true equality and in the power of diversity and inclusion. In integrity, transparency and strong corporate governance; a man who pursued what he believed in with great intention.

Bob taught us that it was possible for a business to do good, and be good. That profitability, purpose and a heart for people did not have to be mutually exclusive.

He taught us that it was okay not to take ourselves too seriously; that there was nothing wrong with making mistakes as long as we learned from them.

Bob was a leader, a mentor, and a friend to us. Because of who he was, Safaricom is what it is today. This is a difficult time for all of us, we are hurting.

But at the same time, we know that we must find the strength to continue what Bob — and our Founding CEO Michael Joseph — began, and so we commit to honouring his legacy by pursuing his vision, our company’s vision, of transforming lives.