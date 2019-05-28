‘Fake’ Matiang’i hands self in, claims innocence

Zadock Angira and Nancy Gitonga @PeopleDailyKe

A businessman wanted for allegedly impersonating Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i in the under-investigation gold scam handed himself to police yesterday.

Joseph Owino Ogendo (pictured) alias Biggy was yesterday grilled at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters by detectives from the Serious Crime Unit.

“He is required to come back tomorrow to record statement. This is part of the investigation process,” a senior detective said.

The retired civil servant-cum- politician in an interview with the People Daily yesterday said he was shocked to see his photos trending on social media.

“I have never dealt with or thought my name could come up in a wrong way but I’m reading malice and politics in it,” he said.

Ogendo, who deals in transport business and tax consultancy, said he retired from civil service in 2017 after working since 1982. Ogendo, who unsuccessfully vied for Nyando parliamentary seat in the last polls, denied having any knowledge of gold dealings.

Meanwhile, an aide to flamboyant businessman Jared Otieno was yesterday once again charged in a Nairobi court with defrauding a Dubai trader Sh26 million pretending he was in a position to ship in 200kg of gold.

Philip Nashon alias Aroko was charged alongside Robert Ouko alias Maxwell Oyuga before Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi where they denied the charge of obtaining money by false pretence. Andayi will rule on their bail terms today.