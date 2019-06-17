NATIONALNEWS

Experts say pesticides safe for use, decry culture of scepticism

People Daily June 17, 2019
 Anthony Mwangi 

Kenyan biotechnology experts have supported the continued use of pesticides in agriculture, saying the products are safe as long as they are used as prescribed.

Speaking during a media luncheon, the experts decried the culture of misinformation, myths and misconceptions about biotechnology, which they said were hurting the country’s drive towards food security.

“There is no cause for alarm,” said Dr Virginia Kimani, a plant pathologist.

“There is a stringent process followed before a product (pesticide) is introduced in the market,” she added.

Prof Ratemo Michieka, former JKUAT Vice Chancellor and current honorary secretary of Kenya National Academy of Sciences, said Kenya faces food insecurity because of lack of trust in scientific knowledge.

Dr Murenga Mwimali from Kalro said the agency had come up with a drought and pest resistant maize variety in Kenya, but resistance from non-scientists was blocking its adoption.

