Exams body to allow Form One choices revision

Irene Githinji and Lydiah Nyanchwa @PeopleDailyke

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha yesterday directed the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) to immediately open a window to allow candidates who have already registered to revise their Form One choices.

Knec is expected to provide guidelines on the revision exercise to ensure it is completed by August 2. The move is aimed at streamlining the Form One selection process, which has for years been a major headache for parents.

This means students who sit their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination will not get the chance to change their placement after the results are out.

Face law

“The ministry is determined to make the 2019 Form One selection process more efficient and effective. Over time, the ministry has realised that some candidates wish to revise their Form One selection choices in Term Two after having effectively assessed their likely KCPE potential based on class assessments,” said the CS.

Speaking at Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi, he vowed to do everything possible to protect the sanctity of examinations, saying those who attempt to compromise it would face the law.

Magoha urged candidates and teachers to adequately revise for the 2019 examinations by effectively covering the syllabus and conducting thorough revision instead of trying to look for shortcuts to success.

The development comes as it was revealed that Knec has registered 1,088,986 candidates for 2019 KCPE in 27,809 centres.

The examination will be taken between October 29 and 31. Rehearsals for KCPE will be done on October 28. For this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination, 699,745 candidates were registered in 10,287 centres. The exam will be done between October 21 and November 27.

Some 26,597 examiners will be invited to mark the scripts. Education Principal secretary Dr Belio Kipsang said Form One placement has been a challenge.

He said there would be no physical interaction between ministry personnel, parents and principals on changing Form One schools, as everything would be online.

The PS assured that all monies towards Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and examinations would be availed by the end of the week.

“If you want to request to review your choice you will do it online and we will have a system to do those placements so that we do not crowd schools, m­inistry and TSC. We would want to make this friendly to our children,” said Kipsang.

“This year, we will change the format by opening revision of school choices to give an opportunity to children and parents to review and reassess the choices they make because by end of next month, two terms will have been done with and each one is able to adequately assess the ability of the child and know which school they should choose.”

He said Third Term is an examination period and nothing much is expected to change between August and September. “I urge parents to be involved this time round in making the choices so that come January we do not start making noise, saying children have been placed in a school that one never chose.

We also make a commitment to place students in the schools they have chosen. They choose and the ministry will ensure they are placed in one of the schools chosen,” said the PS.

Submit request

Knec acting chief executive Mercy Karogo said the council would use 479 containers for storage of examination materials as opposed to 459 used last year.

She said there had been non-adherence to registration of candidates’ regulations and some candidates not registering on time due to negligence by the head teachers and lack of birth certificates.

Karogo said some head teachers and principals registered candidates using their real admission numbers instead of issuing the first candidates in the admission registers of the school as index one (001), thus making it difficult to determine the actual number of candidates in an examination centre.

She also said some newly-created sub-counties did not submit the request for coding of the schools as examination centres on time.

Karogo said preparations for the 2019 National Examinations and Assessment of Kenya Early Years Assessment (Keya) for Grade 3 learners was on course.

The examination will cover three areas of study; English, Mathematics and Integrated Learning Areas. Knec will engage 1,916 security officers, 339 sub-county examination officers, 339 TSC officers, 339 clerks, and 339 data officers in the administration of the examination.