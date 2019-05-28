Ex-prison officer to hang for murder of girlfriend

A former prison officer at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison will face the death penalty for the murder of his girlfriend at Zimmerman estate in Nairobi 14 years ago.

The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Patrick Daniel Lesadala, who shot Diana Karambu Nthiba four times at her house on April 3, 2005. The murder was witnessed by the victim’s then 12-year-old son.

Lesadala had spent the previous night at Karambu’s house, but she had reportedly travelled to her uncle’s house in Dagoretti. When she returned in the morning, a quarrel broke out between them after which Lesadala killed her.

Confession

Shortly after the shooting, the former prison officer had confessed to Sergeant John Onyango, who operated a bar at the prison, and asked for a beer. He whipped out the pistol and placed it on the table with five live rounds of ammunition and five spent cartridges.

The pistol and ammunition were surrendered to the Deputy Officer in charge of the prison before Lesadala was taken into custody. He was taken to the scene of the shooting where they found the body of the deceased covered in blood.

It transpired that the convict had requested his colleague, James Kipkoech, who was manning the prison armoury, to issue him with the pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition, saying he was on a special assignment to find and arrest an escaped prisoner, Landry Sironga, who was deemed hostile and dangerous.

Appellate judges Asike-Makhandia, Gatembu Kairu and Agnes Murgor upheld the conviction and death sentence imposed on Lesadala by High Court judge Fred Ochieng on June 19, 2013.

The judges said witnesses had told the court that Lesadala and Karambu had been having a difficult relationship.

“Given the grisly, ghastly and callous nature and manner in which the appellant committed the offence, and right in the face of the deceased’s 12-year-old son, the death penalty was merited and we see no need to interfere with it,” said the judges.