EU top nominee in green deal vow

Strasbourg, Tuesday

The woman nominated to head the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has pledged to launch a “green deal for Europe”, in a bid for MEPs’ support.

von der Leyen set out her agenda in the European Parliament ahead of a key vote on her candidacy. The outgoing German defence minister needs a majority to take charge.

“I will propose a sustainable Europe investment bank to unlock substantially more investment in renewable energy and other measures over the next decade,” she said.

On Brexit, von der Leyen said “I stand ready for a further extension of the withdrawal date, should more time be required for a good reason”. MEPs reacted with a mixture of applause and boos.

“In any case the UK will remain our ally, our partner and our friend,” she said, defending the existing withdrawal deal, reached with Prime Minister Theresa May but rejected by the UK Parliament, which the EU has vowed not to reopen. -BBC