EU provides 55M USD in fresh humanitarian aid for South Sudan

The European Commission (EC) on Thursday announced 55 million U.S. dollars in humanitarian assistance for South Sudan where an estimated 6.96 million people will face acute levels of food insecurity or worse by the end of July.

The EC said the latest funding comes on top of last week’s 1.13 million dollars, which was released to enable the government to step up Ebola prevention in the South Sudan.

“Our new funding will help partners save lives on the ground. It is therefore essential that humanitarian workers have full and safe access to do their lifesaving job,” Christos Stylianides, EC commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management, said in a statement issued in Juba.

According to a joint United Nations report, some 21,000 people will likely face a catastrophic lack of food access in South Sudan, and about 1.82 million will face emergency. Another 5.12 million people will face crisis levels of food insecurity.

The UN says the number of people facing a critical lack of food in South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, is the highest ever. (Xinhua)