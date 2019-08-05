Ethiopian PM says activities underway to apprehend masterminds behind recent coup attempt

ADDIS ABABA,

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said his government is undertaking activities to catch any remaining masterminds behind the June 22 failed coup attempt.

Ahmed, speaking to local and foreign media outlets on late Thursday, stressed that his government has so far arrested 350 suspects in connection with the coup attempt, and is looking for more suspects.

“Ethiopia has arrested 350 suspects in connection with the failed June 22 coup attempt. After investigations, we have released around 120 suspects, but work is continuing to identify other potential suspects on the loose,” said Ahmed.

On Saturday, Ethiopian police released 57 individuals who had originally been suspected of involvement in the coup attempt, which left scores of civilian and military figures dead. State media outlets reported the 57 individuals were released after it was deemed there was insufficient evidence to implicate them in the attempt.

“The June 22 coup attempt could have reversed Ethiopia’s democratic moves. If the events of June 22 had continued for a longer period it could have left the country with many more casualties,” said Ahmed.

The Ethiopian PM also said his government received around 1,200 information tips within 24 hours of the failed coup attempt, with the Ethiopian government acting on the “most credible” information tip-offs.

“Some of the soldiers caught in connection with the failed coup attempt were involved for monetary reasons and others for political reasons,” Ahmed said.

“The June 22 coup attempt conspirators had planned to kill many more public figures, but the government’s speedy action put a stop to those plans thereby making sure Ethiopia isn’t politically destabilized,” the Ethiopian PM added.

The failed coup attempt, suspected to be carried out by forces loyal to Asaminew Tsige, former head of security at Amhara regional state, caused the deaths of dozens of people including the Amhara regional state president Ambachew Mekonnen, Chief of staff of the Ethiopian Army Seare Mekonnen and retired Ethiopian Army General Geza’e Abera.

Migbaru Kebede, Attorney General of the Amhara regional state and Ezez Wassie, who was an advisor to the Amhara region’s president were also killed. Tsige, the suspected mastermind of the coup attempt was killed several days later by security forces in a shootout.

The failed coup attempt also triggered a total internet blackout throughout the East African country as the Ethiopian government launched a nationwide crackdown on the organized coup attempt, mainly in the Amhara region and the capital Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian PM also said investigators are preparing to interrogate the suspected assassin of the Chief of staff of the Ethiopian Army Seare Mekonnen and retired Ethiopian Army General Gezae Abera. (Xinhua)