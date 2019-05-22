Envoy now warns Chinese nationals flouting Kenyan law of deportation

China will punish and have deported its citizens found breaking the law, Chinese ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng said yesterday.

The warning comes in the wake of arrest of four Chinese nationals in Lodwar for allegedly assaulting a roads engineer. Peng said his country stresses the need for its citizens working or investing in foreign countries to maintain law and order just as they do in their home country.

“We will not hesitate to punish our citizens found breaking the law,” Peng said during the Sixth Press Club meeting organised by the Kenya Editors Guild.

The arrest of the four, Liu Jiang, Wang Kai, Zhao Liangbin and Li Shaoqing comes in the wake of protests by 400 workers employed by the Chinese contractors.

China Railway Engineering Group Company Limited officials are accused of attacking Eng Rodgers Imasa, who was inspecting the Loichangamak-Lodwar road on Friday.