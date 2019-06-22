Enshrine county funds distribution in law, says Iria

Formula on distribution of resources should be enshrined in the Constitution, Murang’a Governor, Mwangi wa Iria has proposed.

Speaking while presenting his views to the Building Bridges Initiative forum in Murang’a on Thursday, Iria said if the formula on revenue distribution was anchored in law, the current stalemate on allocation of funds to counties would not be there.

He said lack of clear directive from the Constitution on what county governments are supposed to get has put the operations of devolved units at the mercy of parliamentarians.

“What Kenyan people want is equitable distribution of resources which will see all parts of the country get developments. This can only be attained by amending the Constitution to spell out how resources will be shared,” said the governor.

Area senator Irungu Kang’ata said change of Constitution should not agitate for expansion of the Executive.“Let the Constitution be changed to ensure there is a manageable Executive and the communities which are not represented get other position in other arms of the government,” he said.