Embattled Kiambu finance officer moved

Embattled Kiambu Finance Chief Officer, Faith Njeri Harrison has been moved to the trade docket.

A letter signed by governor Ferdinand Waititu indicates that the change takes effect immediately.

“Pursuant to section 45(5) of the county government Act of 2012, you have been re-assigned from the office of the chief officer, Finance and Economic Planning to the office of the chief officer, Department of Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives and Enterprise Development,” said the letter dated July 1.

Njeri is alleged to be at loggerhead with governor Waititu over claims of insubordination and sabotage. She was accused of failing to prioritise or pay crucial county bills, consequently exposing the county to dire consequences.

It is also alleged that county employees have borne the brunt of Njeri’s incompetence, resulting in delayed salaries and allowances, with pleas by the governor that they be paid immediately falling on deaf ears. She has also been accused of bribing MCAs to impeach governor Waititu.

The redeployment comes few days after she was reassigned to the trade and tourism docket in the same rank, but was re-instated to finance under unclear circumstances.