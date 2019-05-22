NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Embattled judge seeks JSC redress

People Daily May 22, 2019
Justice. Photo/File

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Embattled Bomet High Court judge Martin Mati Muya has written to the Judicial Service Commission seeking a copy of the decision that recommended the  formation of a tribunal to investigate his conduct.

Justice Muya, through lawyer Philip Nyachoti, claims that save for the press statement issued by the commission which recommended a tribunal to investigate him, he has never been served with the said decision and the reasons to have a tribunal formed to investigate him.

Subject to tribunal

On May 9, the JSC recommended that the President forms a tribunal to investigate the judge over a petition filed by NIC Bank which was the defendant in a  Bomet case which was  HCCC No. 4 of 2016 Alfred Kipkorir Mutai & Kipsigis Stores Ltd -vs- NIC Bank Limited.

According to JSC, the petition had disclosed bias, abuse of office, incompetency and gross misconduct in the manner in which the Judge Muya handled the matter. The judge wants the court files and proceedings in respect to the said case which was subject to the tribunal.

