NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Eid-ul-Fitr festivities tomorrow

Irene Githinji @gitshee June 4, 2019
2,429 Less than a minute
Ramadhan. Photo/File

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The government has declared tomorrow a public holiday to allow Muslims celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr. Eid-ul-Fitr is a holiday celebrated by the Muslim community to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadhan and the culmination of 30 days of dawn-to-dusk fasting.

The holy month is a period of prayer, fasting and reflection, within which Muslims renew their faith and ask for divine intervention, blessings and protection.

This was announced by Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i in a gazette notice issued yesterday.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Wednesday, 5th June, 2019, shall be a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Fitr,” read the notice.

The timing of Eid is usually based on sighting of the moon, which is in accordance with the Islamic lunar calendar.

Last Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message of goodwill to Muslims when he joined them for Iftar at Jamia Mosque.

Show More

Related Articles

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi
June 4, 2019
2,408

Blow to Linturi as court declines to stop divorce case

June 4, 2019
2,421

Women role critical in combating climate change

June 4, 2019
2,443

Police Airwing commander faces disgraceful exit

June 4, 2019
2,426

Mombasa Port’s terminal privatisation dispute headed to court