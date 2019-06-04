Eid-ul-Fitr festivities tomorrow

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The government has declared tomorrow a public holiday to allow Muslims celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr. Eid-ul-Fitr is a holiday celebrated by the Muslim community to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadhan and the culmination of 30 days of dawn-to-dusk fasting.

The holy month is a period of prayer, fasting and reflection, within which Muslims renew their faith and ask for divine intervention, blessings and protection.

This was announced by Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i in a gazette notice issued yesterday.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Wednesday, 5th June, 2019, shall be a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Fitr,” read the notice.

The timing of Eid is usually based on sighting of the moon, which is in accordance with the Islamic lunar calendar.

Last Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message of goodwill to Muslims when he joined them for Iftar at Jamia Mosque.