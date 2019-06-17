Ebola screening underway at Kenya-Uganda border

Henry Andanje

All travellers entering Kenya from East and Central African countries are being screened at Busia and Malaba border points following the outbreak of Ebola in Uganda.

Busia county Health Chief Officer Isaac Omeri said truck drivers from different countries are also being scrutinised before being allowed in.

Omeri said screened persons are given a formal pass by health officers to prove they have undergone screening.

Training team

“Travellers who are screened at the Busia and Malaba border points are given an official sheet to prove they have undergone the screening at the two points,” said Omeri.

Disease surveillance officers from the Health ministry headquarters are sensitising Busia health workers following the outbreak.

“The surveillance team officials are training health officers on ways of detecting Ebola symptoms and how to handle infected patients once they are identified,” he said.

Speaking to the press at the Busia border, Omeri said despite measures being put in place by the county government to curb the disease from spreading into Kenya, they still require support from other non-governmental organisations.

He appealed to residents to cooperate with government to ensure people who cross into the country from Uganda pass through the gazetted gate in order to be screened.

Meanwhile, the government is working on logistics that will see the establishment of a screening centre at Suam border in Trans Nzoia.

Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Samson Ojwang, on Saturday told reporters in Kitale that his office is working with that of the county government to establish a centre that will test people crossing the border.

Disease spread

Residents had raised concern over lack of a screening centre which they said could lead to the spread of the disease to Kenya.

“We are working on logistics, we need money to put up a centre, and all screening materials for us to start the exercise,” he said adding that plans are at an advanced stage to start screening all people passing through the border.