EACC detectives launch probe into Waititu empire

Kinyuru Munuhe, Seth Onyango and Nancy Gitonga @PeopleDailyKe

Detectives have launched investigations into what is believed to be a multi-billion-shilling business empire built by Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu since taking over office in 2017.

Of particular interest is a chain of prime property in Nairobi and Kiambu that the governor has reportedly acquired within the one and a half years he has been in office.

Waititu recorded a statement with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission in Nairobi, yesterday.

EACC spokesman Yassin Amaro appeared to sum up details of the probe when he told the People Daily: “We are on a trail to establish the unexplained wealth that he has amassed within the short period that he has been in office. The governor seems to have embarked on a buying spree of property, without blinking an eye about their prices.”

But addressing journalists last evening moments after being released by Kiambu principal magistrate Brian Khaemba on a Sh500,000 anticipatory bail pending investigations, Waititu blamed woes on his political opponents whom he claimed have been calling for his arrest and ouster.

Dubious contracts

The governor, who was accompanied by his wife Susan and daughter Faith Njeri Harrison, described the raid at his houses as normal as it is being done to other governors across the country.

“I though I support the war on corruption, let it be done without politicising the whole thing. We have reached a stage where the campaign is being used to settle political scores. But I have said I am in ‘Tanga Tanga’ to stay,” he said. Waititu, who had been arrested alongside his daughter are expected to return to the EACC offices on Tuesday.

According to EACC, bank accounts operated by the outspoken governor are said to have nearly nothing in deposits or savings, with detectives now investigating whether he used proxies to buy the properties.

The empty bank accounts are a stark contrast to a man, who recently bragged about his massive wealth, that would make his critics shocked. Responding to his detractors recently, Waititu said: “People should stop being jealous. When you hear someone has his own building, one should look for theirs. When someone is being elected for any seat, they are not poor; they have their own plans and I had mine”.

“My first building in Nairobi is now 20 years and if I took some of my critics to Nairobi, they would become insane if they knew the buildings I own. I only wear a simple shirt and move forward. I do not like to talk about wealth because it belongs to the owner, his wife and children”.

Yesterday, Waititu was grilled for hours about Sh588 million allegedly spent on dubious contracts following a dawn raid on his Runda and Garden Estate residences.

“EACC is investigating allegations of irregular award of tenders valued at Sh588 million to companies associated with Waititu and members of his immediate family,” EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak said in a statement. “Preliminary investigations show that contractors paid monies to senior county officials, their companies or relatives through proxies,” the statement added.

The governor is also on the spot over alleged fraudulent acquisition of public funds, conflict of interest and money laundering. “During the searches, valuable evidence relevant to the investigations was recovered,” said EACC.

Detectives pounced on Waititu, hours after they had grilled his Murang’a counterpart, Mwangi wa Iria, over alleged irregularities and unexplained expenditure, coming against a backdrop of a heightened crackdown on corruption across the country.

In Murang’a, the commission is investigating allegations of corruption related to procurement improprieties involving purchase 34.5 acres of land in Mitubiri/ Wempa block 2/2575 for a marketing and value addition centre by Wa Iria (See separate story).

Fake dollars

In the Kiambu case, People Daily has learnt that the Sh588 million case may just be a tip of the iceberg, as details emerged about property worth millions of shillings that the governor has allegedly acquired in just over a year.

Detectives are said to be interested in a Sh680 million hotel, located near Central Police Station in Nairobi. Transactions to acquire the property are said to have started some time last year, when the governor reportedly began frequenting the facility. The hotel was allegedly bought in cash through a bank account operated by Waititu’s relatives living abroad.

In August 2018, Waititu’s wife, Susan Wangare, and 14 other people were arrested in Nairobi CBD for erecting a storey building without the requisite approvals from the county government.

Last month, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo tweeted three photos of storeyed buildings and asked what evidence detectives needed to prove there was corruption in Kiambu county.

Detectives are also said to be interested in a four-storey apartment and a residential maisonette being built in Runda estate, which they believe could be linked to the governor.

Other properties that investigators are interested in are said to be located in Nairobi’s Eastleigh, Kayole, Embakasi and various parts of Kiambu. But in what is emerging to be an elaborate property acquisition scheme, detectives are following links where family members and relatives in and out of the country have been used to buy property.

“We are probing a case where money is wired to their accounts then withdrawn from outside, before being rewired back into the country through investment in properties,” said a source at EACC, adding that the alleged suspects are in the United Kingdom and Australia.

On Tuesday, Kiambu County Secretary Martin Njogu recorded a statement with EACC over alleged irregular deals in the county.

Last month, there was drama when the County Chief Finance Officer Faith Njeri and her driver Harrison Kung’u were arrested for allegedly being in possession of fake US dollars.

Kaa Sober

EACC investigators are also seeking to lay their hands on records of the controversial programme to rehabilitate drunken youth, dubbed Kaa Sober, in which more than Sh500 million has been spent.

​Yesterday, Waititu was taken to Integrity Centre at noon following a six-hour siege of his Runda home that began at 6am. Detectives conducted a simultaneous operation at his Garden Estate home in Nairobi. A Nairobi residence where Waititu’s daughter lives was also ransacked.

On several occasions, Waititu has defended his wealth saying he has toiled for long as a transporter, city councillor, Nairobi Deputy Mayor, Member of Parliament and now as governor, to build his empire. Last evening, two secretaries attached to Njeri were taken in for questioning by EACC detectives.