EACC boss wants magistrate probed for abetting graft

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyke

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has written to the Judicial Service Commission calling for investigation into the conduct of Kiambu Principal Magistrate Brian Khaemba over corruption allegations.

EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak yesterday accused Khaemba of issuing embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and a county government employee Faith Njeri Harrison with anticipatory bail of Sh500, 000 on Thursday last week.

Khaemba issued Waititu the bail after he was detained by detectives for allegedly irregularly awarding tenders worth Sh588 million to companies associated with him and his immediate family members.

In a day of high drama, EACC detectives raided two of Waititu’s homes — one on Kiambu Road and another at Garden Estate — and ransacked them for five hours.

Search operations were also conducted in the county offices and homes of the county chief’s family members, directors of private companies and 10 senior employees.

Waititu has also been on the EACC sleuths’ radar over alleged questionable expenditure for, among other things, the controversial Kaa Sober programme, which cost more than Sh2 million per day, without the County Assembly’s approval, contrary to the Public Finance Management Act.

Sick off

Mbarak said Khaemba was on sick off raising questions why he only appeared in court to hear the matter only. “The commission has received credible information that the said Brian Khaemba was on sick off on May 23 and he only appeared in court to hear the application, thereafter, he left the station to continue with his off duty,” he said.

The anti-graft agency boss claims the magistrate could be having interest in the matter, as there were other judicial officers who would have handled the matter as well.

The anticipatory orders came just hours after EACC raided Waititu’s homes seeking to recover documents linking him with tender irregularities.

Meanwhile, Mbarak has declared that no preferential treatment will be accorded to graft suspects. Reacting to governor’s request to be handled respectfully during arrests, Twalib said criminal suspects will be treated with no preferential treatment.

Dramatic arrests

“To us, there is nothing like special treatment, we will come for you with whatever vehicle we have,” he said sying that the agency does not have enough funds to purchase special vehicles for VIPs.

On Tuesday, the Council of Governors (CoG) through their chair Wycliffe Oparanya expressed concern over the manner in which Kiambu Governor was arrested last week.

According to Oparanya, it is unfair for EACC to conduct dramatic arrests to some of the top dignitaries in presence of cameras.

“ The way Waititu was arrested was inhumane, especially for someone of his stature,” complained Oparanya.

EACC is also pursuing other top dignitaries and it has vowed that it will continue making more arrests someone has been alleged to be corrupt.