DPP suffers blow as court dismisses suit

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yesterday suffered a major blow after the Court of Appeal discharged seven senior parliamentary staff, who were accused of conspiracy to steal over Sh70 million.

Appellate judges Milton Makhandia, William Ouko and Otieno Odek ordered the discharge of the accused persons after setting aside the lower court’s decision that had ordered for their retrial.

“It’s on this premise that we allow the appeal, set aside the ruling and order of the High Court dated March 2, 2017,” ruled the Bench.

The officials are Samuel Otieno (Finance director), Mary Gathiga (accountant), Keith Musyoka (procurement), David Mulinge (procurement), Alloys Tinega (stores), George Arum (internal audit), and Benjamin Njagi (stores).

They had been charged with nine counts, including conspiracy to commit a felony, abuse of office and making a document without authority.

The offences were allegedly committed between July 2013 and June 30, 2016. The seven had pleaded not guilty to the charges before the then Milimani Chief Magistrate Daniel Ogembo.

On March 2, 2017, Justice Ngenye Macharia of the High Court Criminal division set aside the ruling by the trial court striking out and dismissing the charges against the senior officials.

This was after DPP challenged a decision to release the officials before the hearing of the case. The case will be mentioned on June 12 before the Trial magistrate Francis Andayi for a formal discharge.