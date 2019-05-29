Dousing Kenya’s triangle of hell

In 2012, a report titled Failed States Index by The Fund for Peace listed Kenya at position 16, bunching us with the likes of Somalia.

Kenyans were horrified at the fresh conspiracy to tarnish the reputation of a proud country. What followed was a chorus of self-righteous indignation. Of course, the spectre of being lumped with lawless entities like Somalia was rightly highly objectionable.

Kenya happens to be a regional economic and ICT hub, we are a diplomatic heavyweight at continental level and we host a United Nations agency; the only one at that in the so-called Third World.

Apparently, a key determinant in compiling such lists of shame is security, fidelity to rule of law and effectiveness of institutions that anchor democratic values.

The sporadic insecurity that sweeps swathes of the North Rift and north western Kenya, which are traditionally prone to cattle-raids persists, incessant outcry and demands for disarmament and mopping up of illegally held firearms and countless sterile peace meetings are a stain on our international standing and apparently are responsible for giving us the suffocating and improbable tag of “failed state”.

Starving people

Then recent images of starving people, mostly in Turkana whose aggregate impact reinforced negativity and a country scarred by horrendous inequities.

People roaming the countryside, killing, maiming perceived enemies as they drive away their cattle using illegally acquired or unauthorised weapons do not belong to this age. Something is terribly wrong and must be put right, whatever it takes to do so within the law, of course.

Cattle raid victims and other vulnerable groups must be wondering whether the National government has abandoned them.

In parts of the affected areas, socio-economic activities have completely fallen apart with hundreds of homes deserted, children missing school while clouds of fear and despondency hang over the populace.

There must be a way to tame the cattle raids that persistently pit the Pokot, Marakwet, Turkana, and Samburu in cyclic ping-pong raids within what has become known as “Triangle of Hell”.

The government is convinced that part of the problem has to do with guns in the hands of the Kenya Police Reserves, hence the recent decision to disarm them.

It’s a decision that has provoked a storm from politicians in the region, who are bitterly opposed to the disarmament move, even as police explain that the reservists must submit themselves for verification and registration.

The local politicians, often with an eye to short-term gains have termed it unilateral and blame Interior ministry honchos. They have even linked the current efforts to 2022 succession politics.

Careless talk

This prompted the IG Hillary Mutyambai to warn against “careless talk”. Security bosses suspect that having sections of people armed benefits self-serving interests of politicians, enabling them to flex muscles both as a political tool and for commercial interests.

But raids must stop defining life in the North Rift. Mutyambai has announced increased operations to pacify the region with additional contingents of GSU, Anti-Stock Theft, the Rapid Deployment Unit and other security formations deployed along boundaries between warring communities.

Of course, security agents cannot be all over the rugged and hostile terrain, but the deployment should as an immediate measure, check the mayhem as long-term solutions are pursued.

Deputy President William Ruto, during his numerous visits to the troubled region, has both cajoled and threatened residents over illegal arms; telling residents that while the rest of Kenyans were forging ahead in socio-economic activities, the area has stagnated, strapped in atavistic preoccupations.

But acting on banditry and cattle raids in the region must be repurposed. Sustained carrot and stick methods is inevitable at this point and mopping up arms will necessarily have to be intensified.

This must be done simultaneously with committing more resources to help diversify and deepen economic options.

It is only by embracing such strategic options, including infrastructural overhaul that a solution will ultimately emerge. This region requires nothing short of a Marshall Plan.

Game changer

Traditionally, rustling was cultural and linked to rites of passage as young men proved their mettle by raiding for livestock, mainly for dowry. However, the weapon of choice was the spear.

But the transformation of raids from its cultural thrust to commercial venture worth millions of shillings using sophisticated weapons has been a terrifying game-changer, one that has complicated the menace.

Statistics on ready availability of small arms are alarming. To be saddled with between 530,000 and 680,000 firearms in wrong hands is mind-boggling. The consequences of such large number of arms held illegally is unmistakably grave. When it comes to reservists, the admission that nobody knows exactly the number of guns in their possession to date is baffling.

Pastoral communities, particularly in the North Rift must be weaned from an exclusively cattle-reliant economy and opportunities at their disposal diversified and value added so that they are able to flourish more sustainably. Re-socialising with education as catalyst needs to be intensified and expanded as part of this reformation.

Uganda lesson

There is something to learn from Uganda where the authorities resolved to disarm the Karamajong, who are cousins to the Kenyan Pokot. The initial fears were that they might be left dangerously exposed and vulnerable to raids from traditional rivals, including Pokot.

However, this somehow came to pass. Uganda opted for a different approach, including creating a full fledged ministry for Karamojong Affairs initially headed by President Museveni’s wife, to look specifically into their unique challenges and needs.

With that policy shift, the journey to economically mainstream the Karamojong got off and the dividends of this investment have paid off. Uganda succeeded by restrategising, de-emphasising militarisation of government response and instead gave priority to dialogue, economic investment and infrastructural expansion. Kenya must ultimately to take similar route.