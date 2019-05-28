Digital learning boosts enrolment

Samburu county has experienced increased enrolment of primary school pupils since the introduction of the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP) in 2016, area Chief Education Officer Phillip Liruso said.

Liruso said enrolment of both boys and girls increased after the government issued 6,451 tablets to 112 primary schools in the county.

“There were 22,136 girls in primary schools in 2016 and by 2019 the number had risen to 24,745 pupils while that of boys rose to 27, 746 in 2019 from 25,732 in 2016,” he said.

He said most pupils were eager to learn with the digital devices because the interest of individual learners is taken care of.

Liruso said DLP had been positively received in the county, adding that two primary schools had received tablets from well- wishers, hence boosting e-Learning in the county.

“Many pupils ran away from neighbouring schools and enrolled here while Standard One intake doubled after the issuance of tablets,” said Musa Abdille the school’s headmaster. -KNA