Devolution disrupting rural lives, says NGO

Devolution is disrupting rural lives and presenting new lifestyle challenges for both parents and their children. ChildFund Kenya says devolution is fast turning traditionally rural towns into urban centres without adequate infrastructure and services while exposing children to safety issues and youth to drugs.

“Lifestyle changes to more urban setting is exposing more children to protection issues and youth to drugs. A good example is Emali town which for the first time is grappling with street children.”

Speaking when ChildFund Kenya launched a three-year strategic plan yesterday, Country Director Chege Ngugi said most urban centres stimulated by devolution lack proper planning.

He said the urbanisation had resulted in challenges of displacement to give way to construction projects. “Urbanisation through counties has brought in new challenges as a result of displacements,” said Ngugi.