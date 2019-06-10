Detectives strive to unravel county minister’s murder

Detectives in Homa Bay county are piecing up information that will help them unravel the murder of Roads, Transport and Infrastructure executive nominee Donny Opar.

County director of criminal investigations Daniel Wachira told People Daily sleuths were tracing his last movements and conversations to find out what transpired before he was killed. Opar was shot dead on Saturday night by unknown assailants at a petrol station in Kendu Bay town.

Pick cash

The attackers stole an unknown amount of money from him, a laptop and mobile phone. “We are working to establish whether it was normal thuggery case or it was politically motivated. Since the deceased was a businessman, we have to get more details,” said Wachira.

Opar is said to have been attacked when he went to the station to pick cash that had been transacted that day. He died on the spot.

Witnesses claimed the attackers were armed with an AK 47 and had parked their saloon car next to the station for an easy escape from the scene.

Several leaders, led by Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, condemned the killing. “Police must ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous attack are brought to book,” she said. Opar was early this year approved by the County Assembly to take charge of the Roads department.

Create vacancy

However, he had not yet been sworn-in. He got the position after former county Trade executive Carelus Ademba resigned alleging frustration and poor working environment.

Governor Cyprian Awiti reshuffled his Cabinet, which created vacancy in the Roads department, which is temporarily being held by Heath executive Richard Muga.