Detectives seize illegal ethanol, vehicle at port

BY MURIMI MUTIGA @murimimutiga

Customs officials at the Port of Mombasa have seized 144 drums of illegally imported ethanol that had been concealed as cement.

The ethanol with a Sh12 million value in taxes was imported in two 20-foot containers.

Revenue Authority (KRA) officers also seized a high-end vehicle suspected to have been stolen from the United Kingdom.

The Range Rover Sports had falsely been declared as second-hand window frames, doors, folding chairs, stools and wall pictures.

Both consignments were intercepted following intelligence reports that forced cargo to be subjected to a non-intrusive scanning process to check consistency of images with import manifest.

“A multi-agency team led by KRA undertook the 100 per cent verification on the consignment and confirmed that the three containers were indeed carrying 28,800 litres of concealed ethanol and a Range Rover,” said a statement from Commissioner for Customs and Border Control, Kevin Safari.

“The drums with a capacity of 200 litters each were concealed in 285 boxes of spaghetti at the entrance of the containers to prevent the law enforcers from detecting the ethanol,” the statement went on.

KRA said the mode of concealment is similar to that of four 20-foot containers recently intercepted at the inland container depot (ICD) in Nairobi, with a uniform item stacked in the first two columns and the rest of the container conveying cargo in drums.

“Only licensed firms and dealers are allowed to import ethanol into the country to reduce the manufacturing of illicit alcohol. Ethanol attracts excise duty rate of Sh6 million per 20-foot container and had the smugglers succeeded, the authority could have lost at least Sh12 million in taxes,” KRA said.

According to the manifest, the consignor for the high-end vehicle is in Dubai, UAE while the consignee is in Kampala, Uganda while the vehicle’s country of origin is the United Kingdom.