Death row convicts get second chance

Two convicts have escaped the death penalty for violent robbery but will serve 20 years’ imprisonment. The custodial sentence against Raphael Muriu Ngoya and Simon Wachira Maina will be computed from May 29, 2008 when they were found guilty by the Kibera Chief Magistrate’s court.

Appellate Judges Erastus Githinji, Roselyne Nambuye and Daniel Musinga have quashed the death sentence but upheld their conviction by the trial court. The first appeal to the High Court was dismissed by Justices Msagha Mbogholi and Fred Ochieng on October 28, 2013.

The two men seriously wounded their neighbor Rachael Ruguru, and stole her household goods valued at Sh19,500 at Uthiru Gichagi in Nairobi on the night of July 7, 2007. During the attack, they were armed with a pistol and a panga.

The victim, who was asleep in her single room, heard two gunshots outside but within the compound. Three minutes later, the door to her room was smashed with a stone and she recognized the attackers as a watchman and a gardener in the locality.