Dealers welcome release of wares.

Bernard Gitau and Fred Aminga @PeopleDailyKe

Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) traders have welcomed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to have their containers released in two weeks.

Nyamakima SME Traders chairman Nelson Iruku yesterday said though some traders have been auctioned by the banks, the directive may have been late but in order.

“Last Friday, we met the President and he listened to our grievances. He promised to work and within few days, he has relieved us from the suffering,” he said.

Iruku accused some government officials at the Inland Container Depot and the Ministry of Trade for giving false information to the President in regard to goods they had imported.

“Corruption is rife in those departments and they should be streamlined. Individuals found culpable for our suffering should be held responsible,” said Iruku.

He added that they are now focused on helping the most affected traders to get a foothold in their businesses.

A trader, Joel Kiarie, whose shop was closed for rent arrears urged the government to offer financial assistance.

“After we ran out of stock, we were unable to pay rent. Through the Trade ministry’s SME kitty, the government should offer to help traders,” he said.

The move comes even as Michael Mburugu, a partner at PKF Consulting, said a notice published by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on December 31, 2016 was the beginning of their tribulations.

KRA published a notice stating that from January 1, goods will not be accepted without the consignee’s details.

“Following the expansion of the Pre-Export Verification of Conformity to Standards programme to cover all imports destined to Kenya, KRA notifies both sea and air carriers that with effect from 1st January, only cargo that meets the requirements shall be accepted within Kenya,” the notice said.

The law has since made it difficult for traders who import goods in small quantities to prosper as it requires all cargo to be accompanied by a certificate of conformity.