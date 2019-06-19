DCI has enough evidence to sue for twins mix-up

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) yesterday declared it has enough evidence to press charges against a Kakamega hospital for the mix-up of twins separated at birth.

DCI boss George Kinoti said even though the family insists on not suing the hospital for compensation, detectives have gathered enough evidence to pursue the case.

Forward file

To this end, his office has forwarded the file to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further direction.

Kinoti said the hospital furnished them with documents proving that both women delivered at the facility. However, the hospital was unable to give documents showing the mode of delivery and the date of birth claiming the file got lost.

“We have submitted the file to the DPP for him to provide us with the way forward. We shall pursue the case until we get to the bottom of the matter,” Kinoti said.

The move comes a day after the families of twins Sharon Mathias and Melon Lutenyo separated at birth and their fraternal sister, Melvis Imbaya, resolved to live together.

On Monday, the family spokesman, Kevin Okwara said the family has resolved to forgive and have a fresh start. “The girls belong to one family now. As you can see the parents are very close,” he said.

It was a huge relief for the twins and the mothers after the DNA results were released on Saturday.

DNA results

Lancet laboratory released DNA results for Sharon, Melvis and Melon, which indicated that Sharon and Melon share identical DNA profiles.

There was 100 per cent perfect match for 23 allelic loci consistent with the two being biologically identical twins.

The results confirmed Rosemary Onyango as the biological mother of the twin girls.

The test also revealed that she was not the biological mother of Melvis, whose DNA samples matched with those of Angeline Omina, the Nairobi woman who raised one of the twins.