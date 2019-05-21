DCI detectives rescue 22 victims of human trafficking on Thika Road

The detectives arrested four Kenyans; Muhsan Shariff Abdikadir, Amin Shariff Abdul Qadir, Elias Mahabub and Muhamed Doyo during the operation. The four are said to be behind the operation.

“22 victims of human trafficking, all Eritreans, were today rescued by DCI detectives as they were being ferried along Thika Road. Four Kenyan traffickers were arrested. All the suspects are in police custody,” DCI wrote on Twitter.



Detectives, who acted on a tip-off, also confiscated three motor vehicles,Toyota Land cruiser (KCL 550D), Toyota Lexus (KBT 306B) and a Toyota Fielder (KCU 657F), that were being used to transport the victims.

According to the DCI, all the victims are aged between 15 and 38 years and 17 of them are women.